Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

IPAR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $166,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

