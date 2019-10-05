Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INVA. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 16,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a current ratio of 42.50. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,642,000 after acquiring an additional 604,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter worth $8,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 560,984 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 21.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,993,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 527,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,123,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

