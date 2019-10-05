INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

INDIVIOR PLC/S stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.18.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

