Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $141.23. 135,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

