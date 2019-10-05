Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,256.29.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,731.00. 343,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,785.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,848.27. The firm has a market cap of $856.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,522.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,960.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

