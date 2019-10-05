Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $92.64. 239,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $94.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

