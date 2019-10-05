Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $11,170.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00191893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.01017796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089945 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.