Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,228.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $51,228.00 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

