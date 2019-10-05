IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.78.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64. IDEX has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

