IceChain (ICHX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. IceChain has a market cap of $5,117.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IceChain has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IceChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038794 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.05423324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001087 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

ICHX is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,271,883 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.