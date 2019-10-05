iBTC (IBTC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 48.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, iBTC has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $3,260.00 and $1.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00191983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01018604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,576,577 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

