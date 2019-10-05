HyperQuant Hits One Day Volume of $82,301.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $85,651.00 and $82,301.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00192177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01018964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089999 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

