Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $453,988.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and $453,988.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.