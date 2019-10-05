Humaniq Price Hits $0.0052 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, Bittrex and Hotbit. Humaniq has a total market cap of $963,082.00 and $73,139.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

