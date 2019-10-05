Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives $49.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $154,067,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $43.95. 182,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.