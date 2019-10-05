Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Head to Head Review

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Honeywell International and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 2 10 1 2.92 Garrett Motion 2 4 1 0 1.86

Honeywell International presently has a consensus target price of $186.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Garrett Motion has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Honeywell International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 18.17% 32.02% 10.01% Garrett Motion 34.50% -44.81% 50.86%

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Garrett Motion does not pay a dividend. Honeywell International pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honeywell International and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $41.80 billion 2.82 $6.77 billion $8.01 20.43 Garrett Motion $3.38 billion 0.20 $1.18 billion $4.05 2.27

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Garrett Motion on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

