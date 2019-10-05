Honey Price Down 71% Over Last Week (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded down 48.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Honey coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Honey has traded down 71% against the US dollar. Honey has a total market capitalization of $1,822.00 and $16.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00855000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00032867 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00205872 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005972 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00072063 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004239 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info . Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

