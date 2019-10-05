Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Achieves $341,061.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Honest has a market capitalization of $341,061.00 and approximately $9,816.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last week, Honest has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00192858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.01028716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

