Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $255.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.42.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.93. 3,015,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,878. The stock has a market cap of $249.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.