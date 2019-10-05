Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after buying an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $228.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.84. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.42.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

