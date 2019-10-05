Holo (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $116.09 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, OOOBTC, IDEX and Binance. Holo has a total market cap of $116.09 million and $6.20 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00191895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.01017003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,114,871,948 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Liqui, IDEX, OOOBTC, WazirX, LATOKEN, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

