HNP Capital LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.3% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

