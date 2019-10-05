HNP Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 2.7% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 483,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 252,050 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 297,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 175,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159,733 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000.

NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

