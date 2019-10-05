HNP Capital LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,229. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

