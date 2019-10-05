HNP Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.70. 232,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,193. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

