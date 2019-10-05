HNP Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for about 1.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $209.07.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

