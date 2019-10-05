HNP Capital LLC Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

