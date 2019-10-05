Hexx (HXX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Hexx coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,098.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02160275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02746536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00698947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00694004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00454750 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

