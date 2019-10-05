Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.62. Hexo has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96.
Hexo Company Profile
