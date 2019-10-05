Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.62. Hexo has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

