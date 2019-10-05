Hero Trading Down 31.1% This Week (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Hero token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hero has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Hero has a total market capitalization of $411,968.00 and approximately $44,463.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00192177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01018964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089999 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hero Profile

Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,107,649 tokens. The official website for Hero is herotoken.io . The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

