Henry James International Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Logitech International worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Logitech International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,366. Logitech International SA has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.7446 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,828,779.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $2,950,032. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

