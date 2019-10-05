Henry James International Management Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,868 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,670,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,824,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

