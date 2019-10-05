Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 129,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

