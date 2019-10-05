Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 24,874 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 284.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Yandex by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 99,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

