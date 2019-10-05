Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Heico alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.74. The stock had a trading volume of 353,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,803. Heico has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.64.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heico will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.