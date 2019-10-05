Hefren Tillotson Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $294.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,193. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

