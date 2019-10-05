Head to Head Review: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) versus Santa Fe Financial (NYSE:SFEF)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Five Point alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Point and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 2 3 0 2.60 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Santa Fe Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Santa Fe Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 21.75 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -20.00 Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.88 $3.26 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -23.77% -2.64% -1.70% Santa Fe Financial 5.41% -4.65% 4.78%

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.