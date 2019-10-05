Head-To-Head Review: China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) versus Seabridge Gold (NASDAQ:SA)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Natural Resources and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 98.75%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A -3.37% -3.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Seabridge Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$900,000.00 N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$15.38 million ($0.26) -49.15

Risk and Volatility

China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Seabridge Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

