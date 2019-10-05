HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HCP were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCP during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HCP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 80,578 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HCP during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of HCP by 10.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 120,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HCP by 1,006.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 642,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

