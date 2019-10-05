HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Immunomedics stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 78.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $6,103,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 250,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

