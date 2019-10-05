HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Auryn Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

AUG stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Auryn Resources by 214.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Auryn Resources by 31,403.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth $428,000.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

