HBZ coin Hits Market Capitalization of $608,923.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 134.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $608,923.00 and $43,781.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 245.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038797 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.64 or 0.05427200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001107 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

