Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,320 ($30.31) to GBX 2,115 ($27.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.33 ($24.28).

HL opened at GBX 1,816.50 ($23.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,959.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,036.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

