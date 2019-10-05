H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) Given a SEK 155 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 169.29.

Shares of HM-B stock traded up SEK 1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting SEK 192.70. 5,977,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 185.22 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 165.66. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

