Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and GuldenTrader. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $4.58 million and $6,563.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00698125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012171 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 497,257,997 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Nocks. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

