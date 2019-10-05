GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.31.

NYSE GTT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.83) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other GTT Communications news, Director Theodore B. Smith III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $9,597,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,615,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,682 and sold 19,515 shares valued at $216,365. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 415.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 111.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1,632.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.