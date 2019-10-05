Grin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.55 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and $28.55 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00016588 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BitForex, KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 22,643,640 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bisq, LBank, TradeOgre, BitForex, Coinall and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.