Grassi Investment Management Takes $371,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock worth $1,511,865. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,918. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

