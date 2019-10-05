Grassi Investment Management Sells 450 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 687,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4,741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 529,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,894. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.