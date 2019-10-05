Grassi Investment Management Sells 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of COST stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $290.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.20 and its 200-day moving average is $263.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
