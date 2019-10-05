Grassi Investment Management Sells 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $290.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.20 and its 200-day moving average is $263.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

